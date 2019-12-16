CENTRAL ILLINOIS– The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and weather advisories for large portions of the central and southern regions of the state.

In parts of Illinois, up to 8 inches of snow is expected. The Illinois Department of Transportation is cautioning drivers to travel slowly and make sure the gas tank is full.

The Winter Weather Advisory has been expanded to include Knox, Stark, Peoria, Marshall, and Woodford Counties. 2-4 inches of snow still remains possible with higher amounts further south. Keep in mind, light snow accumulations are still possible outside of the advisory.

Tips for Driving in the Snow (AAA)