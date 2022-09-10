PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person has died after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Washington Street and Harrison Street in the early morning hours Saturday.

Peoria Police responded to the accident at 2:44 a.m. on Sept. 10. When officers arrived, they located the victim down and unresponsive. AMT and the Peoria Fire Department began lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

The cause of death will be released by the Peoria County Coroner as well as the victim’s name and age.

The Peoria Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.