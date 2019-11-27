One person recovering after a garage fire in Peoria Tuesday night

PEORIA Ill.- A person is in the hospital recovering after a garage fire in Peoria late Tuesday night.

Peoria Firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire at the 2300 block of West Millman in peoria just before midnight. When crews arrived on scene, a large fire was actively burning inside a detached garage. Peoria Firefighters report that the garage was full of furniture, requiring extensive overhaul to extinguish the fire.

Later, Peoria Firefighters learned that a person was sleeping in the garage at the time of the fire. That person escaped before crews arrived on scene. The person was transported to a local hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.