OSF Healthcare and Kindred Healthcare announce partnership

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Healthcare and Kindred Healthcare on Tuesday announced a partnership to expand rehabilitation and long-term acute care services in Central Illinois.

OSF will renovate Kindred’s Peoria location at 500 W Romeo B Garrett Ave into a new acute inpatient rehabilitation center for critically ill and medically complex patients.

“Our rooms were were built in the early 60s and the equipment and the number of pieces of equipment and the needs of patients have evolved making it a struggle to fit it all into the space that we have now,” said Robert Anderson, president of OSF Healthcare St. Francis Medical Center.

Anderson said those rooms will repurposed as observation units. The new private rooms will be sized appropriately. There will also be a rehabilitation gym.

“We are really pleased to work with Kindred. They’ve done these types of joint ventures before in other markets, and we think it’s it’s going to be a great thing for the community,” he said.

The facility will be renamed and branded as OSF. It is tentatively scheduled to open in September 2022.