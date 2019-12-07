OSF HealthCare Donates Building to Kewanee Historical Society

KEWANEE, Ill. — The Kewanee Historical Society will soon have a new building for its museum and offices.

The building is a two-and-half-story structure located at 125 N Tremont Street in downtown Kewanee.

The building opened as Carps Department store in December 1942, at the corner of Tremont and 2nd Street following a massive fire that destroyed much of downtown Kewanee in April of 1942.

OSF HealthCare acquired the building when it affiliated with Kewanee Hospital in 2014 which is now OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center.

The Home Medical Equipment business housed there was sold and Homecare and Hospice were re-located to the newer hospital building at 1051 W South Street.

“OSF HealthCare invests in the communities it serves. We regularly work with partners to enhance community assets to expand prosperity and quality of life,” said Jackie Kernan, president of OSF HealthCare Saint Luke’s Medical Center in Kewanee.

“The Kewanee Historical Society serves as a valuable educational resource so it made sense to donate an historic building no longer needed by OSF for the best and highest use by the Historical Society,” said Kernan.

This building is larger than the Historical Society’s current one. President Mike Dewalt says he is very grateful to be able to use the new building.

“The new building at Tremont and 2nd is a great location in the middle of downtown and we’re expecting the new, more visible location will help bring more people into the museum,” said DeWalt. “The Historical Society is a great Kewanee resource with so many interesting and historic items in the museum collection to see and learn about,” Dewalt added.

Currently, the Kewanee Historical Society museum is closed for the winter.

DeWalt says he hopes to have begin renovating the building in the spring.