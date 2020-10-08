Over 9 hour standoff with police ends early Thursday morning

GOODFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — 7:42 a.m. UPDATE: Goodfield Elementary School will be closed on Thursday, due to gas being shut off in the area.

6:40 a.m. UPDATE: The 29-year-old man arrested in the stand off in Goodfield has been identified as Trent Johnson.



According to Goodfield Police Chief Bradley Potts, police were originally called to do a wellness-check at 214 Robinson Street around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night.



Chief Potts said when police got on scene, gunshots were heard.



Police say his parents own the residence and he was currently living there. No one else was inside the residence at the time of the incident.

Reports say the man was going through a break up and suicidal comments were being made.



A deputy tried serving an order of protection before the welfare call.



Tear gas was dispersed into the home in order to get him out.



The man was taken to a hospital and is in police custody.



Goodfield Police Chief Bradley Potts said they have had previous calls for the residence before.

