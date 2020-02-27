Parents to opt-in, out of law enforcement drills at school, include active shooter drills

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WMBD) — A bill heading to the full Senate floor would give parents the choice to have their kids participate in any law enforcement drill including active shooter drills.

Senate Bill 3222, sponsored by Democratic Senator Scott Bennett said a parent should have the ability to opt their child out of a school shooter drill. Currently, Illinois schools are required to hold at least one school shooting drill within the first 90-days of the school year.

Bennett (D-Champaign) advanced a measure through the Senate Education Committee Tuesday to allow a student’s parent to exempt them from school active shooter drills.

The legislation is in response to recent news regarding the effects active shooter drills in schools have on young children. It seeks to reduce the associated psychological effects by granting parents the authority to exempt students from the drill.

Peoria Public School’s Chief of Security Demario Boone said the district’s drills are kid sensitive.

“We were kind of ahead of this curve, to make sure that kids aren’t traumatized by the drills themselves,” said Chief Demario Boone. “So, we’re more heavy on teaching the adults the drills and what to do. The run, hide, fight mentality that we go to now. Kids could have nightmares about some of these things, but we need to make sure that we’re vigilant. And we need to make sure that we’re on top of these things, but I want to make sure that the adults are prepared to lead students through this.”

Local senators Chuck Weaver and Dave Koehler voted yes on the measure.

“It came out of committee without any opposition,” said Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria). “I think it has a pretty good chance of passing both houses and getting to the governor’s desk. I have not heard if the governor has weighed in on this or not. I hope that parents will use this carefully.”

It will now go before the entire Senate.