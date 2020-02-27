Patient in southern Illinois being tested for Coronavirus

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — A patient at BJC HealthCare is being tested for the Coronavirus.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports area Health Department officials say they’re working to prevent an outbreak.

“Following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, BJC HealthCare hospitals have processes in place to screen patients for risk of coronavirus, or COVID-19,” a statement from BJC Healthcare says. “Based on medical symptoms and travel history, patients may be referred for further laboratory testing. Memorial Hospital Belleville has referred one patient to the Illinois Department of Public Health for testing and is expecting results in the next few days.”

Coronavirus, now called COVID19, is contracted by inhaling or touching cough or sneeze droplets from an infected person.

Symptoms show up between a few days and two weeks after exposure to the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, chills and shortness of breath.