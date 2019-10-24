Local Jewish organization remembers Pittsburgh victims one year after shooting

PEORIA, Ill. — The local Jewish community is honoring the memory of those lost in the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting last October.

Almost one year ago, a gunman opened fire in the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, committing one of the most brutal anti-Semitic attacks in U.S. history. The shooter killed 11 people across three congregations: Dor Hadash, New Light, and Tree of Life * Or L’Simcha, which all were joined in prayer.

One year later, the Jewish Federation of Peoria is standing in solidarity, joining in the Pause with Pittsburgh moment at 4 p.m. Sunday.

“Rather than become desensitized to the terror of a never-ending cycle of senseless deaths, we must focus on doing what we do best: building and sustaining community that brings people together,” said Mark Wilf, chair of the Board of Trustees of The Jewish Federations of North America.

One year to the day since the attack, the Pittsburgh community will join in a public memorial service for a moment of remembrance. Those who wish to participate can sign up to receive a text message at 4 p.m. CST that will contain a video reading of a mourning prayer and the names of the 11 lives lost. Following the prayer, you can tune in to a livestream of Pittsburgh’s public memorial service and submit messages of support and solidarity by text.

“Nothing can erase what happened one year ago—but we can choose to stand even stronger and strive even further to demonstrate our resilience and strength as a People,” said Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of The Jewish Federations of North America. “Through the darkness of this tragedy we have seen a wave of solidarity, and we are gratified that it has sparked a movement of renewed unity.”