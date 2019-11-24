Pekin church hosts last service, closes after 145 years

PEKIN, Ill.– Second Reformed Church in Pekin held its final service, closing its doors after 145 years of worship Sunday.

“I just really am thankful for our time here.”

The church was packed Sunday as the congregation gathered one last time. It was an emotional day as people said goodbye and worshipped at the church’s final service.

“Today has been one of the best things I’ve ever seen, and at the same time, it’s been one of the hardest experiences to go through,” said Deacon Paul Sims.

The congregation shared their memories, many growing up, getting married, and raising their own families at Second Reformed.

“To see all the people that were able to come back from long distances, it makes us feel that this is a continuing family,” said Mark Busman, VP of the congregation.

Though the doors are closing, the community isn’t gone forever. They’re already planning to meet up for coffee and prayer.

“For right now we’re closing one chapter, one door, and starting a new chapter,” said Deacon Sims.

The fate of the church is still unknown, it could be sold for parts, demolished, or become a new church. That’s something many would like to see happen to historic Second Reformed.

“There are so many special memories in here in this building that it’d be nice if another congregation could assimilate that,” said Busman.