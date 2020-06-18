Pekin Couple Indicted on Child Exploitation charges

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) – U.S. Attorney John Milhiser said a grand jury this week indicted 28-year-old Rachel Miller and 29-year-old Sebastian Sale on charges of sexual exploitation of minors.

According to the indictment, in March 2019, Miller used a cell phone to send images of herself engaging in sexual activity with a prepubescent male. In January 2020, the indictment alleges Miller used a cellphone to send a video of an adult engaged in sexual activity with a minor child.

Sale is charged with attempted production of child pornography, three counts of distribution and one count of possession of child pornography. He faces up to 140 years in prison.

Miller is charged with production of child pornography. She faces up to 60 years in prison.