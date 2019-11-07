Pekin ‘shop with a hero’ program in need of sponsors ahead of holiday season

PEKIN, Ill.– Each year Pekin police officers, firemen, and medics shop for holiday toys with local children.

With the success of the “shop with a hero” program, the police department says it’s in need of more sponsors.

The program hands kids a $100 gift card, and sends them out with a policeman, fireman, or AMT medics to shop for Christmas toys or clothes. Santa will be making an appearance, and lunch for the kids will also be served.

School teachers and public servicemen nominate children who have been through a traumatic event, abuse, or maybe the family has fallen on hard times to participate in the program.

“Each $100 that we get, donation wise, will put one kid through,” said Billie Ingles. “So of course, the more that we get, the more kids that we can put through.”

The goal of “shop with a hero” aims to provide these kids with a holiday they deserve.

The good list of kids grow every year meaning the need for funds also grows.

“It gives them the opportunity to come in and the opportunity to do this and maybe have a little bit better Christmas, both with things that they get but also how they feel regarding the different situation they might have been in,” said Ingles.

If you would like sponsor a child or donate in any other way please contact Officer Billie Ingles at 478-5312.