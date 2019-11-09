Pekin sober house clears another hurdle

PEKIN, Ill. — For two years Wendy McCready of Pekin has been pushing to open a sober house, after a series of roadblocks, she says she’s finally found the perfect location.

Fight the Fight organizers will close on the house in the next couple of weeks. They say they need volunteers to transform the old photography studio on 10th Street into a home.

Leaders plan to add two kitchens, two full baths, and dormer windows in the bedrooms.

McCready says people at the sober house will have to complete inpatient rehab before moving in. She adds they will likely want to be engaged in the community. The house has a zero-tolerance policy, and members are expected to stay clean and sober.

To volunteer or donate, visit Fight the Fight Against Addiction on Facebook.