Pekin sobriety home in need of donations during home stretch of renovations

PEKIN, Ill.– A house in Pekin is on the home stretch towards becoming a safe haven for those struggling with addiction. You can help make a difference for people on the path towards sobriety.

Alan’s House was created when Wendy McCready’s son, Alan, died because of an addiction. The home located on 10th Street needs the community’s support to finish renovations so others have the resources her son didn’t.

The community has been great so far, but we need kitchen stuff. We’re looking for cabinets…or getting cabinets donated to us. If you’re a handy person, you know how to lay floors, want to paint, and want to come help us over the next couple of weekends, we’d love to have that help as well. Corey Campbell, Vice President | Fight the Fight

With exposed walls, electrical, and unfinished floors, the home needs helping hands and generous hearts to make it towards its spring grand opening. It won’t just provide a safe and secure space to deal with triggers, it’ll also provide resources like resume writing, job placement help, and stable living space.

To meet it’s scheduled opening, it’s in need of numerous donations.

We need to continue to pay people, so financial donations are great. We have a couple great donors. We’re to the point where we need applicances. Washers, dryers, stoves. We’re doing everything with gas for the most part. So if you’ve got some new appliances you’d like to donate, great! Kitchen cabinets, counter tops…I think we had someone bless us with counter tops recently. But, just your typical lighting fixtures and doors. Those are some of the things that, maybe if you’ve remodeled, and it’s laying around the house, and you want to see if we can use it, fantastic. We’d love to talk. Corey Campbell, Vice President | Fight the Fight

Alan’s House is accepting applications for a live-in house monitor. It’s also taking applications for those looking to find a viable path towards sobriety.

If you’d like to get an application via messenger on Facebook, CLICK HERE.

If you’d like to obtain an application via email, send your request here: gofightthefight@gmail.com.