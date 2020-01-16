Pekin’s Heartland Health Services relocates to accommodate need for women’s wellness

PEKIN, Ill.– Due to expansion and the need for women’s wellness in the community, Heartland Health Services has relocated in Pekin. The office moved from Broadway Street to Olt Avenue. The move will allow patients more options for providers.

We’re just excited because it’s a larger facility. It works very well and we’re really looking forward to the possible expansion of our other services. We come to the patients. So they can stay local. They feel more comfortable being close to home and we feel we can fill that need. We’re here for the community. We’re here for the patients. Heartland Health Services will see anyone regardless of their ability to pay and that’s what we’re here for, so we want to continue that. Sharon Adams, CEO | Heartland Health Services

Health officials say it’s all in an effort to better serve the Pekin area and city officials say it’s honorable to see improvements made in the local community.

I think it’s important for any community to offer and help out with all kinds of services. Leaving a community blank in areas where you don’t have services to offer, I think, diminishes the community. The only way you can move forward and grow is to try to reach out and accommodate and provide from all angles, with all kinds of services and this is just a part of it here. Mark Luft, Mayor | Pekin

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4:30 p.m.