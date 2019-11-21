Peoria Chamber of Commerce celebrates achievements, progress of community

PEORIA, Ill.– Embracing change, celebrating achievements and honoring progress. All things surrounding the Peoria Area Chamber Of Commerce 44th Annual Community Thanksgiving luncheon.

The opportunity gives local leaders a chance to applaud our community’s success while being in the holiday spirit.

Awards also presented to small businesses, young professionals, and more to highlight prosperity.

The award winners honored this year include:

Community Wealth Award: Peoria Park District

Outstanding Small Business Award [1-25 Employees]: Essential Wellness Pharmacy

Outstanding Small Business Award [26-150 Employees]: Hoerr Nursery

ATHENA Young Professional Award: Tess Lough

ATHENA International Woman of the Year Award: Carol Merna

Tom Connor Service Award: John G. Sahn

The Peoria Area Chamber of Commerce also recognized chamber membership anniversaries and member business milestones. These milestones include Howard & Howard’s 150th year in business, F&M Bank’s 150th year in business, the Peoria Park District’s 125th year in business, and the Creve Coeur Club of Peoria’s 125th year in business.

The Young Professionals Organization of Greater Peoria hosted a food drive on Thursday. The over 800 people in attendance brought items to donate to the Peoria Area Food Bank.

