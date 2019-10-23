Peoria city council members receive request to raise taxes

PEORIA, Ill. — Tuesday Peoria city council members formally received and filed a request from the police and fire pension boards.

The boards are hoping to bring in an additional $4 million to pension funds on top of what the city legally has to contribute.

Police and fire pension board members are asking for a tax increase of a combined $0.19 for every $100 of estimated property value.

If the council approves additional contributions, there are two options available to city leaders, either raise taxes or cut $4 million from the proposed budget.