Peoria City Manager outlines the 2020 budget

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria city council members Tuesday night discussed the 2020-2021 budget.

City Manager Patrick Urich handed out copies of the budget presentation and answered questions and concerns of council members. He says the budget includes replacing a fire station, doesn’t make cuts to public safety, nor does it raise taxes.

In the last several months, neighbors urged city leaders not to make cuts to public safety due to an increase in crime. In July city leaders rolled out an online budget challenge in which people could share what they would do if they had to lay out Peoria’s budget. That survey found, on average, people would spend 38.3% percent of allocated money on public safety.

Although no one from the police department will be laid off it’s likely fewer new hires will be made.

Urich said this allowed the city to reduce that budget.

Urich also said the department is over its authorized strength by three positions. When those people leave, he recommends that the positions are not filled.

In addition, he mentions that within a few years the city could be spending more on pensions. To cover this cost they may increase the garbage fee for homes and businesses.

Council members said that the budget is at a better point now than it was last year. They will continue to meet and discuss the 2020 budget for the next four weeks.