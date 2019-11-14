Peoria Civic Center trying out new PHONE FREE pouches

PEORIA – If your weekend plans include seeing Louis C.K. at the Peoria Civic Center you’ll be one of the first to get to test out the new “Yondr” pouches.

Yondr is a pouch aimed at keeping the show phone-free. When you arrive, you’ll receive a Yondr case to put your phone in. The bag will lock your phone inside the pouch and can only be unlock at bases located in the lobby. You will keep the bag with you throughout the show.

There will be designated phone use areas if you need to use your device during the performance.

There will also be a size limit for all bags at this performance. While small handbags and clutches will be allowed, they cannot exceed 9 inches.

As the performance concludes, you will be able to access the handheld unlocking bases with your Yondr case to release your phone. As you continue towards the exit you will be able to drop those empty Yondr cases in designated hampers upon your exit of the Center.

The Civic Center is asking that you allow extra time to get the bag and go through security.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday night lobby doors and security lines will open at 6:00pm. Please allow extra time to enter into the show and anticipate longer lines due to the Yondr phone lock bags.