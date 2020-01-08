Peoria County auditor offers open houses, showcases transparency tool

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill.– Ahead of the primaries, the Peoria County Auditor is taking time to educate the public about the office.

Wednesday, Jessica Thomas spoke at the Peoria Heights Public Library about a transparency tool that’s available to all Peoria County taxpayers.

The Auditor’s Transparency Portal is an online tool that lets you see where and how your tax dollars are being spent.

She says her role is to protect taxpayer funds.

I’m elected by the people. So I know who put me in the office and I know who can remove me from office. So I’m beholden to the people and work hard for the people and I’m fair across the board. Knowing that this money that we’re spending in county government doesn’t belong to us and actually belongs to the people and keep it safe…it’s our job to be cautious with our spending. Jessica Thomas, Peoria County Auditor

She and her office also provide a system of checks and balances.

The Transactions Report will allow you to explore individual transactions in a simple user interface. The main view includes a grid with various controls to view all or individual expenses and a graphical visualization. The visualization will show total amounts, grouped by year. You are able to control the breakdown of the visualization in the “Broken down by” menu. You can change the graph type with the legend in the top right corner and chose between a bar graph, pie graph, treemap or horizontal stacked chart.

The auditor is holding more forums that you can attend in the coming weeks:

Tuesday, January 16 at 5:45 p.m. at the Williamsfield Public Libary District. It’s located at 407 Norman Drive, Williamsfield, IL 61489.

Tuesday, January 21 at 6 p.m. at the Dunlap Public Library District. It’s located at 302 1st Street, Dunlap, IL 61525.

Tuesday, January 28 at 5:45 p.m. at the Lincoln Branch of Peoria Public Libraries. It’s located at 1312 W Lincoln Ave., Peoria, IL 61605.