Peoria County courts continue regular, business hearings, trials on hold until June

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Regular court business and hearings, except jury trials, are be conducted remotely in Peoria County. Tuesday, Peoria’s Chief Judge said technological preparedness is setting up chambers for the minimal backlog.

“Backlogs are occurring to some extent,” said Chief Judge Paul Gilfillan. “Trials, for example, are having to be pushed out. They are being staggered into the near future and the good news is that case filings are down meaning through April of this year, for example, case filings are down about 60%. Those cases, which will need hearing dates are less, hopefully reducing the backlog that’ll eventually have to work through when the courthouse opens in general.”

COVID-19 restrictions have closed the courthouse to the public; however, courtrooms are still handling phone and video conference hearings Mon-Fri 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Orders of protection, court hearings, juvenile detention hearings, bond hearings, and emergency custody/parenting hearings are moving forward.

“Business is still being conducted in the courthouse,” said Chief Judge Gilfillan. “Essential matters, some very limited in-person matters, but mainly routine regular and complex matters [are] being done remotely and people should look into that. Attorneys are and even self-represented litigants have an avenue to approach their cases if they stay in touch with us.”

The enforcement of orders of evictions for residential premises has been stayed by the Governor through the end of the Gubernatorial Disaster Proclamation, which is currently May 31, 2020.

“The Supreme Court has told us that the risk to individuals, including defendants themselves, outweighs their right to a speedy trial,” said the Chief Judge. “So, trials are for the moment are continued and a speedy trial is being told. Every person who has a case in the courthouse needs to stay in touch with their case it’s the court date. There are ways to do that. We will process your case when, and are processing cases when the moment allows and the timing is right, even if it’s in a delayed fashion.”

Marriages for any license obtained after March 17 are postponed. Any marriage conducted in the courthouse for licenses issued prior to March 17 is limited to just the couple being married.

The Peoria County Circuit Clerk offers options for making payments while the courthouse is closed.

No jury trials, civil, juvenile, or criminal can happen in the 10th Circuit through May 2020. Per Supreme Court Order(s) M.R. 30370, any trial continuance occasioned by such Orders shall be excluded from speedy trial computations. Statutory time restrictions applicable to the same shall be tolled until further notice of the Supreme Court.

If you were summoned for jury duty in May you are excused from the service. Grand jury duty has been put off until June 2 at the earliest.

Latest Headlines