Peoria County Sheriff: All businesses need to be proactive about shootings, create an action plan

A makeshift fence stands around the parking lot outside a King Soopers grocery store where a mass shooting took place a day earlier in Boulder, Colo., Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Family and friends are taking time to remember the 10 victims of Monday’s supermarket shooting in Boulder, Colorado.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks mass shootings in the United States, Monday’s incident put the country at 104 mass shootings so far this year.

Peoria County Sheriff Brian Asbell said the chances of being involved in one are low.

“I think you have more of a chance of being involved in a plane wreck than a mass shooting,” he said.

Still, a threat remains, and Asbell said all businesses should have an action plan, just in case that day ever comes.

“I believe everyone needs to be … situationally aware. I think as an employer, for your employee’s sake, you need to have a plan,” said Asbell.

Gerard Wiegand, the owner of UFS Downtown Outlet Center on Adams Street in Peoria, said his business is prepared.

“All the managers and the staff, they all know what to do in case there’s an emergency. We also do security on the weekend,” he said.

Wiegand said the safety of his employees and customers is his number one priority.

“We live in a weird time right now, so having an action plan and being proactive is way better than reacting. My mom used to say an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so that’s kind of the way we operate,” he said.