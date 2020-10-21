Peoria Dunkin’ Donuts employee arrested after punching customer

PEORIA, Il. (WMBD) — An employee for a Peoria Dunkin’ Donuts is facing an aggravated battery charge after punching a customer Monday.
The Dunkin’ Donuts is located on North Western Avenue near Barker Avenue.
20-year-old Maleike James reportedly got into an argument with a customer on where to place an order at the drive-thru.
When the customer was leaving, James exited the restaurant and approached the customer, who also got out of his vehicle.
The two began to fight and James punched the man until he lost consciousness.
The man was taken to a local hospital.
