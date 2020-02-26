Peoria businesswoman dies over the weekend, brothers say her legacy will carry on

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One of Peoria’s female innovators has died. Angela Manias owned and operated Angela’s Candy, Nuts And Stuff in Peoria’s downtown area for about 40 years. She passed away at home on Feb. 22.

Her brothers remembering her today speaking to her likeability, work ethic, and impact on women-owned businesses.

The family moved to Peoria from Crete, Greece, where all three siblings lived and worked.

She was real, real, real, nice to everybody. People used to come in here from your sisters [and say] she was a real nice person. I would say, ‘well, I know that.’ She will be missed. We were together every day and every night and that’s why I miss her so much. George Manias, Angela’s older brother

Her brothers George and Emanual say the void she leaves will be felt by many.

She was a giving person. Homeless people would come by. She’d give them popcorn, a piece of candy, whatever they wanted. She was so generous. Angela was a unique individual. She never found anybody she didn’t like or love. She had a gold heart. Emanual “Manny” Manias, Angela’s younger brother

Mayor Jim Ardis also weighed in on her passing Tuesday.

What a kind and caring person. It was just her nature to just be very loving and sweet. She never knew a stranger. Of course, you always got a smile and a hug from Angela too because that’s just the type of lady she was. She really is iconic when it comes to an independent business lady who provided a lot for this community. Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis

Angela Manias’ business was located in the Twins Towers in Peoria. Her brother, George, owns a shoe shine & repair shop on South West Adams.

It’ll be closed this week, but it will re-open Monday, March 2.

A visitation will be Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 5 to 8 pm with Trisagion Service at 8 pm at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home, 2408 W. Willow Knolls Rd., in Peoria. A funeral service will be Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior to the service at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Peoria. Father Tassos Theodoropoulos will officiate. Burial will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery in Peoria.

Memorial donations may be made to her church, All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Peoria. Online condolences can be submitted to www.woolsey-wilton.com.