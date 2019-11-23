Peoria Fire Department battling fire on W Wiswall Street

PEORIA, Ill. — Just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2206 W Wiswall Street in Peoria.

First responders reported there being heavy smoke coming from the front of the home.

The battalion chief on-scene said the smoke started on the main floor and made its way through the whole house.

Peoria Police have blocked off the intersections of W Wiswall/S Westmoreland and W Wiswall/S Madison Park Terrace.

Fire crews believe it is a vacant house.

After speaking with neighbors, the Fire Department says they are investigating if someone intentionally started the fire.

There are no injuries reported.

We have a crew on-scene and will post more information as we have it.

This story will be updated.