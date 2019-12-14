Peoria Fire Department respond to Vacant house fire on E. Illinois Avenue

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Firefighters/Paramedics responded to 111 E. Illinois Avenue in Peoria Saturday morning for smoke coming from the home.

The house is a 1 1/2 story wood frame residential home.

No people or animals were found in the house when crews searched the house. The building has been determined as a vacant structure.

A Peoria Fire Investigator was called to the scene.

No firefighters were injured, the cause of the fire remains under investigation as of Saturday morning at 9:36 a.m.

This story will be updated.