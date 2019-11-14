Dog dies in overnight fire on Peoria’s East Bluff

PEORIA Ill.- Peoria Firefighters responded to a house fire in Peoria early Thursday morning on Kansas Street.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to a report of a house fire at 1105 East Kansas Street just after 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, smoke was showing from the eaves of the house. The homeowner managed to get out of the house safely. The homeowner told Peoria Police that his two dogs were still inside the home.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire within ten minutes, while other crews searched for the two dogs. Both dogs were found and taken outside. One dog did not survive.

The home is left with heavy smoke damage and fire damage to the kitchen area. Investigators estimate the cost of damages to be $15,000 dollars.

The homeowner was taken to a local hospital for medical observation. The fire remains under investigation.