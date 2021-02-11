Peoria gas station shooting: one charged, one trial set, one on the run

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men allegedly involved in a late January gas station shooting in South Peoria were in court Thursday, Feb. 11.

Dearian Patterson, 19, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, stemming from an incident at One Stop Gas Station that left one man dead. The judge set his bond at $300,000.

A joint operation by United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the Peoria Police Department tracked Patterson down and arrested him Tuesday at a traffic stop.

Marvin Sanders, 31, pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Jevon Gilliam, 31. Sanders was arrested on Jan. 30 and treated for gunshot wounds at a local hospital.

Police are still looking for a third man in connection to the shooting, identified as Jamere Laster, 25.

Sanders’ trial is scheduled for June.