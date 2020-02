PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Gordman’s in The Shoppes at Grand Prairie in Peoria and on Washington Street in East Peoria are closing.

A store manager at each location confirmed the news to WMBD Thursday. They said liquidation sales begin Friday.

In 2017 the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and the company planned to liquidate stores. At that time the Peoria and East Peoria locations survived the chopping block.