Peoria Heights holding community open house from 5-7 p.m. tonight

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — The village of Peoria Heights on Thursday is holding a community open house from 5-7 p.m. at the Village Hall for residents to voice their opinions and questions about a comprehensive plan that has been in the works for more than a year.

The Peoria Heights Comprehensive Plan outlines the community’s goals for the next 20 years and how to achieve them.

Peoria Heights Mayor Michael Phelan said the plan is a joint effort between the village, residents and businesses to craft a vision for the future.

“The reason we want people to turn out today and tonight is to see that this is their work, this is the result of lots of community input, so we want to get their feedback as we make the final step to formally adopt this comprehensive plan,” he said.

Phelan said the village’s top priorities are neighborhoods and infrastructure.

After the community open house, the plan goes to the Village Board for approval.