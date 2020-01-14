Peoria International Airport adds nonstop flights to Nashville

PEORIA Ill.- The General Wayne A. Downing Peoria International Airport is now offering nonstop flights to Nashville, Tennessee.

P.I.A. will begin offering the flights to Nashville on June 4th of this year through Allegiant Airlines.

“We are very excited about this new opportunity to connect Central Illinois Travelers to another signature destination with Allegiant. In addition to the leisure focus, Nashville is another popular business destination for the Peoria Area. We have a long history with Allegiant dating back to some of their earliest routes and look forward to strengthening our partnership with them as we add this new Nashville service.” Gene Olson, Director of Airports

The Nashville flights will be offered June through November on Thursday and Sundays. To purchase tickets or for more flight information, visit Allegiant’s website.