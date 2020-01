PEORIA, Ill.– A Peoria man accused of hitting his father in the face, which ultimately led to his death, has been cleared fit to stand trial.

Investigators say in May of 2018, Mark Runyon punched his 74-year-old father, Frank, in the face. Runyon was originally accused of failing to properly care for his dad when he died.

He’s been charged with a single count of criminal neglect of an elderly person.

He’ll be in court this Thursday at 9 a.m.