Peoria man arrested at a Bloomington airport with large amount of marijuana

BLOOMINGTON, Il. (WMBD) — A Peoria man is in custody after landed at the Central Illinois Regional Airport with a large amount of marijuana in his luggage.

30-year-old Emanuel Wells has been changed with cannabis trafficking, and also unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver.

Police located the luggage with Wells’ name, and a K-9 indicated drugs were there.

According to the Pantagraph, Bloomington Police were notified a passenger would be arriving with cannabis in their possession.

Five packages of cannabis were found in Wells’ luggage, weighing at just under 26 pounds. The estimate value of the cannabis is between $75,000 and $200,000.

WMBD has reached out to police for comment.

