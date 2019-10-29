Peoria man arrested for downloading child porn on Peoria Municipal Building’s public WiFi

PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria man, 59-year-old Nicky McDonald, has been arrested for child pornography.

McDonald is a registered sex offender.

In early August, McDonald was seen sitting outside of the Peoria Police Emergency Communications Center on the front steps of the building.

The Peoria Police Network Administrator reviewed the public WiFi network and saw McDonald was accessing the WiFi.

After looking further into it, the Administrator found there had been several pornographic sites accessed and they involved children.

Starting at 7 a.m., McDonald spent two hours looking up porn sites on his phone, A Samsung Galaxy-J3-V.

After the Criminal Investigations Division took over the investigation, they were able to see how many times McDonald had accessed the WiFi in the past 24 hours, 7 days and 30 days.

In the month span, McDonald had looked up over 900 websites on his phone and had completed 58 searches in the 24-hour period before the police report was filed.

Peoria Police were able to find video of McDonald walking to the steps of the Dispatch Center from Peoria Rescue Missions the same morning the child porn was accessed on his phone.

Peoria Police visited McDonald at his apartment and set up a time they could meet with him at the Police Department.

PPD investigators met with McDonald and downloaded his cell phone and tablet.

Officers found there were several pornographic images on McDonald’s phone involving children.

McDonald has been previously convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in which the victim was under 13-years-old in Edgar County, IL back in 1993.

McDonald was indicted on Tuesday on four counts of child pornography, a class 1 felony.

McDonald is appearing in the Peoria County Court on November 14 at 1:15.

His bond is set at $250,000.