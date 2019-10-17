Peoria man indicted on multiple criminal sexual assault charges involving a child

PEORIA, Ill. — Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher Robertson is facing three charges of criminal sexual abuse.

These charges include predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony, criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony, and aggravated sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.

Robertson’s indictment says he knowingly had sex with a child under 13-years-old. The indictment says Robertson lived in the same household of the child for at least six months.

His bond is set at $200,000; 10%.

Arraignment is Thursday at 1:30 p.m. in room 222.

