Peoria man found guilty on sexual assault, abuse charges

PEORIA, Ill. — 35-year-old Joshua McCall has been found guilty of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault and Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

His sentencing hearing will be Dec. 4 at 1:30 p.m. in the Peoria County Courthouse.

At approximately 9:00 am, Thursday, March 7th, US Marshals located McCall and took him into custody without incident at a homeless shelter in Kansas City, Missouri. PPD had been looking for McCall since February 23rd.

Joshua McCall was also wanted for telephone threats he has made towards the victim and their family.

The victim’s mother informed the police Joshua has stated he would rather be killed than go to prison on these charges.

McCall has another charge for burglary and retail theft which occurred on Oct. 21, 2018.

