Peoria man sentenced to 25 years behind bars for mother’s murder

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria man who killed his mother with a hammer in August 2019 was sentenced to 25 years behind bars.

Jeremy Simmons pleaded guilty Wednesday to First Degree Murder. Judge Kevin Lyons sentenced him to 25 years with the condition he serves 100% of the sentence.

His mother, Theresa Simmons, was found inside her home on West Loucks on Aug. 12 with severe head lacerations; she ultimately died from those wounds on Aug. 17 at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center.

Later that month Simmons pleaded not guilty and a trial was scheduled. That trial was pushed back and a plea hearing was held Wednesday.