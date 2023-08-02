PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shawn Holler is a Peoria native who is turning his passion into purpose.

Holler opened his business On Da Bun Burgers N More in February of this year at 1102 South Western Avenue on Peoria’s southside. His business can be found inside Mr. Food Mart.

Since opening, Holler said his business has shown much success thanks to the community.

“I’ve got a loyal fan base. They love my food,” Holler said.

You can find Holler hard at work in the kitchen as the sole chef of his business, with one other helper to make desserts.

“Food has always been my passion. I’m the guy who cooks on the weekend and everybody wants to eat it,” he said. “So, I applied that with all my experience and said let’s go for it.”

Holler has had a love for cooking for at least two decades. His culinary journey started when he was only 15.

“Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse at Grand Prairie. They hired me on a worker’s permit. I was a dishwasher. I did everything up to head chef. I worked there for about three years, and I worked at other steak houses as well,” Holler said.

Holler has a wide range menu with all food currently under $20. He said he aims to provide meals that people enjoy. His business is a carryout only location, but his next goal is to find a space for dine-in.

Holler said it is more than about the food he makes, it’s about the community he serves. He said he wants to change the narrative about where his business is located on Peoria’s southside.

“I hear a lot of bad things about this area, it’s not that bad and it makes me want to cry,” he said with tears welling in his eyes.

He said the southside community has shown him so much support and his hopes are to help improve the area.

The south end, they need help. I’m not from down here, I’m from Sheridan, but I came into this community with my heart and soul to help this area. There are kids that don’t eat down here. I feed them, free. Shawn Holler

Holler said the stigma surrounding the southside has stirred a lot of people away from the away.

I’ve had so many customers scared to come here and it’s sickening. They order door dash or Grubhub, any way they can get the meal, you know, but I don’t get to interact with those people when they do that and that’s the part that I miss. Shawn Holler

He says he encourages everyone to change their mindset about the area and come support businesses like you would anywhere else in the city.

“There’s nothing different from this block from Starr Street to Main Street to Knoxville Avenue to 5400 block and I want people to stop thinking that you know,” Holler said. “It’s safe to come down here. Of course, I’m not your bodyguard, but listen, come shop, mind your business, you’ll be fine.”