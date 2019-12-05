Peoria organizations provide preparedness kits to area homeless

PEORIA, Ill.– Peoria area organizations are working together to provide supplies to the homeless. A “winter preparedness giveaway” distributed 200 winter packs to people in need Thursday.

Each containing a blanket, hat gloves, plus hand and foot warmers.

“The majority of the homeless population is not there by choice,” said Tammy Lackland, Manager of Community Engagement for Molina Community Healthcare. “They are actually in a situation that they can’t get out of so we want to make sure that we’re there to help provide the resources that they need to get back on their feet.”

Other community organizations also provided the option for health check-ups and dental care.

“There’s just a need out there in the population,” said Lackland. “The community has needs that need to be filled and we’re all here to provide that need for them.”

JOLT Foundation offered HIV/HCV testing and harm reduction supplies (naloxone and fentanyl test strips).

