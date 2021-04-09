Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum reopening May 28

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A beloved children’s museum is finally reopening its doors after 14 months of closure.

The Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum is reopening on May 28 with enhanced safety protocols and a modified entrance schedule.

All six exhibits will be open, and some new outdoor activities are in the works. The museum is equipped with a new air purifier, hand sanitizer stations, and masks are required for all guests aged 2 and older.

Instead of being open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. like before, the museum will be open for two-hour ticketed slots called PlayTimes.

“So at the beginning of that play session, everyone is welcome to come into the PlayHouse who has a ticket for that day or that for that play session, and then after two hours we clear the museum completely in order to thoroughly clean for the next play session so when people go online and purchase tickets, they will do those for specific play times,” said Rebecca Shulman, director of Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum.

Toys that cannot be cleaned have been removed, including kinetic sand, costumes, stuffed animals and books.