PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria woman reached out to WMBD stating her brother-in-law, 21-year-old Jon’Perry Hutcherson is missing.

Peoria Police confirm they visited with Hutchersons’ family and they told Police he is missing.

Charlene Williams, who says she is Jon’Perry’s sister-in-law, says Jon’Perry has medical issues and this is a nightmare for her whole family.

Williams says Hutcherson has been missing for four days.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521.