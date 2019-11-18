Peoria Police, Fire, AMT conduct training’s Sunday

PEORIA, Ill.– If you listen to scanner traffic, this Sunday you may have heard alarming calls for active shooter scenes across populated areas in Peoria. Thankfully, it’s all in an effort to give local first responders training experience.

One of a few exercise drills came across scanners shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday.

It called for an ‘active shooter scene at Dozer Park with four injures.’ Pictures below show how real the scene looks, but it’s all in an effort for local emergency responders to have time to with equipment, work on response times and communicate efficiently during high stress situations.





Another call came across scanners around 7 p.m. for an ‘active shooting incident in the 2300 block of War Memorial,’ which is right by Northwoods Mall. Again, a training exercise.

Training exercises are imperative for law enforcement. It’s a way for different departments (police, fire, medical) to work together to sort out the best way to keep the community safe in an efficient time span.