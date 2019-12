PEORIA, Ill — Peoria Police are searching for suspects after a Friday night shooting.

Police spokesperson Amy Dotson says a call came in regarding a man shot in the leg in the 1600 block of North Peoria. The call came in around 8:30 p.m.

A short time later police were advised a male had been dropped off at a local hospital by a private vehicle.

Police have not released any information on the condition of the victim or suspect information.

