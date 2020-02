PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police officers are working to figure out who shot someone near a nursing home Thursday night.

Spokeswoman Amy Dotson says just after 8 p.m. officers were called to North Bigelow near the Patrician Nursing Home.

When they arrived they found a male shot in the side. He was taken to a hospital. Police officers say the injuries are serious but don’t appear life-threatening.

Police have not released suspect information and remain at the scene.