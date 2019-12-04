Fugitive Tyshan Gayton in police custody

PEORIA, Ill. — A Lieutenant with the Peoria Police Department said fugitive Tyshan Gayton has been located and arrested.

Officers were called to Spitznagle Avenue between NE Rock Island Avenue and NE Monroe St. on Wednesday after 5 p.m.

When our crew arrived on the scene, Peoria police officers and the U.S. Marshals were surrounding a home. Police said the scene was secure and Gayton was arrested without incident.

The U.S. Marshals, with the assistance of the PPD, were looking for 23-year-old Gayton since early November. he was initially wanted regarding a shooting incident.

On Nov. 7, the U.S. Marshals attempted to serve him a warrant. Officials say shots were exchanged between Gayton and the officer. The U.S. Marshal was not injured. Gayton was considered armed and dangerous.