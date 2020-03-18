Peoria Police streamlining patrol operations to limit COVID-19 exposure to officers, public

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– In observance of social distancing and slowing the spread of COVID-19 throughout our community the Peoria Police Department has suspended certain lobby services.

You’ll need to wait to take photos for outside government ID’s (ex. Family Core).

Clearance letters, general fingerprinting and more will be delayed until the CDC gives the all-clear.

Additional efforts to streamline patrol operations aim to limit exposure to both police personnel as well as the public.

“What that might mean for the public is when there’s an emergency you call 911,” said Amy Dotson, PIO. “We will continue to respond to all emergencies of course. But also for non-emergency numbers, when you can for a non-emergency reason, you may be directed to an officer at a desk to take your report over the phone. [I] definitely want people to understand that there are officers on the street. We are still here to protect and serve. We will still respond to emergencies. It’s just the type of calls that may be streamlined to an officer at a desk would be non-emergency situations where no one is in danger.”

Call 911 in case of an emergency that needs immediate assistance.

Call the non-emergency line for all other concerns at (309) 673-4521.