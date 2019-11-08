Peoria Public Schools Public Safety reminds parents about updating Skyward in case of emergencies

PEORIA, Ill. — After a standoff on Thursday, Peoria Police notified Peoria Public School’s Safety Department.

Afterward, the district called parents and told them what happened, but not everyone got the call.

School officials say that’s because they hadn’t updated their information with the district.

Chief of Public Safety Demario Boone says the Public Safety Department worked with Peoria Police to make sure all school children were safe.

“During the lockdown, we walked around the classrooms, made sure the classrooms were secure. Made sure kids were okay. Then we just kept any visitors out and made sure all doors were secure,” Chief Boone said.

Chief Boone wants to remind parents how important it is to update their Skyward accounts, which is the software PPS uses to stay in touch with parents.

“To receive alerts, Sky Alerts from the district, definitely make sure your phone number is up to date. Because they use the phone number in our Skyward system. So any changes in cell phone, home phone, make sure those numbers are up to date,” Chief Boone said.

