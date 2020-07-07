Peoria Public Schools Safety Director wins national award

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Public School is in the national spotlight for its ability to keep students safe.

Campus Safety Magazine, a national publication, named PPS Director of Campus Safety Demario Boone as the 2020 Campus Safety Director of the Year. Boone had been named a finalist earlier in the year.

The magazine serves campus police chiefs, security directors, IT personnel, emergency managers and executive administrators involved in the public safety and security of major hospitals, schools and universities in the United States, according to its website.

Boone won the award for the K-12 category, along with another person.

In 2019, Boone spearheaded the “Lights On Peoria,” a weekly program to provide life-skills and a safe place for local high school students on the weekends. The program offered food, games and educational experiences at Manual Academy and Peoria High before the pandemic caused the district to shut down in-person activities.

Boone, from Peoria, was promoted to the rank of Chief in 2016 after serving with the district as a resource office since 2005, according the Peoria Public Schools website. He started his career in law enforcement with the Peoria Police Department.

In December, WMBD featured Boone in its CI Heroes segment.

