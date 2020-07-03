Peoria Public Schools students to attend in-person instruction every other Friday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kehrat announced Thursday that students will be alternating in-person and virtual learning on Friday’s.

The blended learning model includes an A/B days model Monday through Thursday. A-day students will attend school Monday and Wednesday, B-day students will attend school Tuesday and Thursday. where students will go into school either on A or B days. Now Dr. Kehrat said the district is adopting a plan that has students alternating Fridays for in-person and virtual learning.

“Right now, our focus is to continue finding more options to increase in-person instruction, and we are working together with all stakeholders to achieve that goal.

We do believe that in-person instruction is the most ideal for our students, and we are committed to providing those options while also balancing the health and safety of students and staff.” Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat

Dr. Kehrat also wants families to remember the district is offering a virtual-only option for families who don’t feel comfortable sending their kids to school.

Peoria students have not been in the classrooms since March 16, 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in school closings nationwide. This forced students to transition to remote learning for the duration of the semester. In response, the school board created the Return-to-School committee to discuss and develop options for re-opening schools.

Under the Illinois State Board of Education guidelines students and staff will have to wear masks and go through safety screenings upon entering a school building.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected