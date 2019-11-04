Peoria Riverfront Museum celebrates 50 years since walking on moon

PEORIA, Ill.– The Peoria Riverfront Museum celebrated 50-years since walking on the moon in a special way. President and CEO of Adler Planetarium Michelle Larson spoke Sunday in the museum’s moon expedition.

Larson talked about how moonshots were made possible through teamwork. She also discussed the origins of this countries first planetarium in the state of Illinois.

The Adler Planetariums celebration has been centered around what can happen when people work together.

Our year of celebration has been highlighting the many minds, the many talents, the creativity that all came together as a society and so we focus on those who came together in the 60’s and when that effort was happening and we’ve taken that into today and how we can all bring our talents together to make things possible today. Michelle Larson, President, CEO | Adler Planetariums

Larson hopes that her talk inspired listeners to see what they can achieve if they work together.